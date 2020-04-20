BizTech Share

South African doctors develop shield to protect frontliners | Money Talks

The World Health Organization says COVID-19 cases in Africa could hit 10 million within six months. Authorities in South Africa, where the number of cases has risen to more than 3,000, are adamant that won't happen and have extended lockdown measures until the end of April. To assist healthcare workers, private companies have designed a protective device. And as Sharon Ogunleye reports, it's giving doctors hope as they brace for a potential surge in critically ill patients. #SouthAfrica #Incubator #Coronavirus