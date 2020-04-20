World Share

Coronavirus: Why Are The Poorest Hit The Hardest?

At a time when Americans are protesting lockdowns and demanding that governors open up their states for business again, UN Special Rapporteur Philip Alston says the United States must take urgent additional steps to prevent tens of millions of middle-class Americans hit by the COVID-19 pandemic from being 'plunged into poverty'. We ask him what he means, as we examine the connection between the coronavirus, money, and inequality. Is the virus society’s ‘great-leveller’ or a great expander of the divide between rich and poor? Philip Alston UN Special Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty and Human Rights