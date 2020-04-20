POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Coronavirus: Why Are The Poorest Hit The Hardest?
09:45
World
Coronavirus: Why Are The Poorest Hit The Hardest?
At a time when Americans are protesting lockdowns and demanding that governors open up their states for business again, UN Special Rapporteur Philip Alston says the United States must take urgent additional steps to prevent tens of millions of middle-class Americans hit by the COVID-19 pandemic from being 'plunged into poverty'. We ask him what he means, as we examine the connection between the coronavirus, money, and inequality. Is the virus society’s ‘great-leveller’ or a great expander of the divide between rich and poor? Philip Alston UN Special Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty and Human Rights
April 20, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?