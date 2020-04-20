POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Has The WHO Mishandled The Coronavirus Pandemic?
US President Trump cut the World Health Organisation's (WHO) funding, accusing the agency of trusting China too much and covering up the spread of the virus. His decision has been heavily criticised with one public health professor saying it was a case of the US 'cutting off its nose to spite its face.' But at the same time, does Trump have a point? Has the WHO made deadly mistakes in its handling of the pandemic? Guests: Drew Harris Population Health Expert at the Thomas Jefferson University Dave Harden Managing Director of the Georgetown Strategy Group
April 20, 2020
