Coronavirus in Europe: Some shops reopen in Germany as govt eases lockdown rules
02:37
World
Coronavirus in Europe: Some shops reopen in Germany as govt eases lockdown rules
As some countries cautiously begin to ease restrictions, others are firmly keeping their #lockdown policies in place. In Germany, Denmark and Italy some shops are being re-opened, while other businesses have to remain shut. Several countries have seen falls in the number of #coronavirus deaths. But, as Iolo ap Dafydd reports, there are concerns about relaxing stay-at-home rules too soon. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under #Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic
April 20, 2020
