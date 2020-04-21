World Share

Canada's worst mass shooting leaves at least 19 dead

In what's being described as Canada's worst ever mass shooting at least 19 people have been killed in one of Canada's most distant provinces. Nova Scotia, with less than one million residents, is reeling after a gunman dressed as a police officer went on an hours-long killing spree from one rural town to the next before he was killed in unclear circumstances by police at a gas station less than 50 kilometres from Halifax. Ali Mustafa has more details. #CanadaShooting #NovaScotia #MassShooting Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic