Disproportionate number of Latinos out of work in US due to coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has left millions of people out of work. Unemployment claims in the US now sit at more than 22 million. The latest study by the Pew research institute has revealed that Latinos are being hit the hardest. Duncan McKenzie-McHarg has this report.