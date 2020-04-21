POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Pro cyclist finds novel way to stay fit during lockdown
01:19
World
Pro cyclist finds novel way to stay fit during lockdown
The Giro d'Italia was due to start in two weeks... and the Tour de France should be just two months away. But - like so many other sporting events - both have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With a little extra time on his hands... one professional cyclist has found a unique way to stay fit and support his local neighbours at the same time. Melinda Nucifora has the story. #coronavirus #francenews #francelockdown Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic
April 21, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?