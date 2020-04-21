POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Corona Diaries: Health and Eating in Self Isolation
TRT World's Ayca Aydogdu asks your questions to experts from her home in self isolation. Health Coach Zahra Pederson and Baker and Founder of Sourdough Club Vanessa Kimbell talk about how to stay and eat healthy, exercise and why #BakingBread at home is nourishing in self #isolation. Check out these playlists about #Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic
April 21, 2020
