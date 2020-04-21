World Share

COVID-19 CRISIS: Are women hit hardest?

More men than women are dying with COVID-19, but it’s being claimed that women will be the real victims of the coronavirus - long after the pandemic is over. Guests: Sarah Hendriks UN Women Director of Policy Programme & Intergovernmental Division Dinah Musindarwezo Womankind Worldwide Director of Policy & Communications Mavic Cabrera-Balleza Global Network of Women Peacebuilders Chief Executive Officer Wanda Wyporska The Equality Trust Executive Director Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekend at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.