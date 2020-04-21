Global supply glut sends US crude oil prices crashing | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Global oil markets are under intense pressure after the price of US oil - West Texas Intermediate - fell into negative territory for the first time in history on Monday. The price of Brent crude - the international benchmark - has fallen below 20 dollars a barrel for the first time in 18 years, a sign that markets aren't anticipating any immediate recovery to the collapse in global oil demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic. And as Mobin Nasir reports, unless markets rebound, the impact could spill over to consumers. For more on this, Ellen Wald spoke to us from Jacksonville, Florida. She's president of energy market consultancy Transveral Consulting and author of the book, Saudi Inc. #Oil #WTI #USCrudeOil
April 21, 2020
