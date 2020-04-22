POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Trump expected to sign immigration ban on Wednesday
Trump expected to sign immigration ban on Wednesday
The US president has announced anyone in search of permanent residency in the country will be denied. Donald Trump says he's putting American workers first as unemployment could hit a record high this month. The policy was unveiled as pressure mounted on the Trump administration to ramp up testing capacity, and allocate critical equipment to states in desperate need. Yasmine El-Sabawi has this report. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #TrumpImmigration #ImmigrationBan #USUnemployment
April 22, 2020
