Ivory Coast opens first coronavirus testing centre in Abidjan
World
Compared to the rest of the world, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa is still relatively low. However, limited testing means it's impossible to know the true scale of infections on the continent. Ivory Coast has just set up its first testing centre after recording one of the highest caseloads in West Africa. And among the government's concerns, is that people there don't seem to be taking social distancing very seriously. Adesewa Josh has more. #IvoryCoast #CoronavirusTesting #AfricaCoronavirus Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic
April 22, 2020
