COVID-19: Economic Relief | Bigger Than Five

The rapid invasion of the coronavirus is exposing the weaknesses and inequalities in our social and economic structures. Will its dramatic impact be a fleeting moment, or will it force a fundamental rethink of our systems? Guests: Michael Steele- Former Republican National Committee Chairman and Former Lieutenant Governor of Maryland Mark Blyth- Professor of International Economics at Brown University Sharan Burrow- General Secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation