US Senate approves additional relief funding | Money Talks
01:14
BizTech
After two weeks of tense negotiations, the US Senate has approved an additional $480 billion in coronavirus relief funding. It's the fourth major bill aimed at easing the toll the pandemic is having on the US economy. It would bring the total aid provided by the government to nearly $3 trillion. Around $320 billion of the money in the latest bill will go towards a loan programme for small businesses struggling to pay their staff. #ReliefFunding #USsenate #Coronavirus
April 22, 2020
