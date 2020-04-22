Turkey cuts interest rate by 100 basis points to 8.75% | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey's central bank has slashed its key interest rate by 100 basis points to 8.75 percent, as the country looks to shore-up the economy during the coronavirus outbreak. This is the eighth time the benchmark lending rate has been cut in the past nine months. Authorities are stepping-up their efforts to support businesses even as the country remains in lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, economist and financial columnist Taha Arvas joined us from Istanbul. #Turkey #Coronavirus #InterestRates
April 22, 2020
