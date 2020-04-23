World Share

COVID-19 CRISIS: The international blame game

There’s a battle over who’s to blame for the COVID-19 outbreak: the US President praising then criticising China - and attacking the World Health Organisation. China suggesting the virus was brought in by the US military. Does it matter what the story is behind COVID-19? GUESTS Part 1: Isabel Hilton Editor at China Dialogue Thomas Sutton Political Scientist at Baldwin University Part 2 Rafaello Pantucci, Senior Associate Fellow at RUSI John Berryman, Lecturer at Birkbeck University Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Coronavirus #WHO #China #US