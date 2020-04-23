BizTech Share

More than four million Americans filed unemployment claims last week | Money Talks

Another 4.4 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week as lockdowns across the US forced businesses to shut down. The number came in higher than what analysts had expected, but it's lower than the 5.2 million people who filed claims the previous week. It brings the total over the last five weeks of the pandemic to 26.5 half million jobless claims, effectively wiping out all the jobs created in the US over the past 10 years. For more, let's go to Mickey Levy in New York. He's a chief economist at Berenberg Capital Markets. #USJobClaims #Unemployment LockdownMeasures