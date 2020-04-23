POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Carmaker profits slide as COVID-19 hits demand | Money Talks
05:36
BizTech
Carmaker profits slide as COVID-19 hits demand | Money Talks
The pandemic is slamming the brakes on car sales at a time when the industry's revenues were already falling in major markets like China and India. As losses pile up for some of the world's largest carmakers, their future is becoming increasingly uncertain. For more on this, Christian Stadler joins me live from Warwick. He's professor of strategic management at the Warwick Business School. #CarSales #China #Pandemic
April 23, 2020
