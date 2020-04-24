World Share

Ramadan 2020: More than 150,000 cases confirmed across Middle East

More than 150,000 infections have been confirmed in the Middle East. As in rest of the world, governments there are using strict lockdown measures to prevent people from meeting in public places. The restrictions are particularly crucial to limit the spread of the virus during the month of Ramadan, when Muslims usually attend communal prayers. Because of the pandemic, this holy month will be unlike any in years passed. Reagan Des Vignes reports on how the coronavirus crisis is affecting people across the region.