Can Idlib Contain a Coronavirus Outbreak? | Coronavirus: What Will Be the Long-Term Social Impact?
Health officials warn that a coronavirus outbreak could add to the devastation in Syria's Idlib province. What impact could COVID-19 have on an already vulnerable refugee population? Plus, since the coronavirus outbreak, people all over the world have come to grips with a new reality: life under lockdown. We ask a sociologist about the long-term implications social distancing and self-isolation could have on our societies. Yakzan Shishakly CEO of Maram Foundation Mahmoud Daher WHO Gaziantep Field Presence Lead Michiel Hofman Senior Humanitarian Specialist at Doctors Without Borders Sam Richards Professor at Pennsylvania State University
April 24, 2020
