Will Syria’s Idlib Province Be Able to Contain COVID-19?

Although there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Syria, health officials warn that an outbreak there would leave refugees in crowded camps helpless. What impact could the virus have on an already vulnerable population? And are coronavirus preventive measures in the region working? Yakzan Shishakly CEO of Maram Foundation Mahmoud Daher WHO Gaziantep Field Presence Lead Michiel Hofman Senior Humanitarian Specialist at Doctors Without Borders