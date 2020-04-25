POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Being a business owner in a pandemic | Kazakhstan
04:59
World
Being a business owner in a pandemic | Kazakhstan
Anel Zholdasbekova is one of the many businesswomen in Kazakhstan who are trying to keep their businesses running from home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Things haven't been easy for her as she risks getting infected to deliver packages and faces strict restrictions imposed by the government as well as harsh penalties for violating the requirements of the quarantine. #Covid19 #Pandemic #Kazakhstan
April 25, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?