Roll up, roll up! Quarantine won't shut down the big top
01:46
World
Roll up, roll up! Quarantine won't shut down the big top
The big tops are empty and ringmasters have no cheering crowds... but don't be fooled - the circus is still in town. Whether you're young - or just young at heart - traveling performers have been putting smiles on faces for generations. And one circus family in Brazil isn't letting the lockdown stop them from spreading some laughs. Melinda Nucifora has their story. #OnlineCircus #RaduanCircus #RioCircus
April 25, 2020
