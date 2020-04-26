World Share

NGO donates food to thousands of families in Cameroon

With more than a thousand confirmed Covid-19 cases, Cameroon is now the worst hit country in Central Africa. In a race to slow the spread of the virus, the government has restricted movement and banned all but essential businesses from opening. But the measures are forcing some people further into poverty and it's something former Barcelona football star, Samuel Eto'o is trying to address. Adesewa Josh has more. #CameroonCoronavirus #Poverty #SamuelEtoo