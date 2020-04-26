POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
NGO donates food to thousands of families in Cameroon
01:17
World
With more than a thousand confirmed Covid-19 cases, Cameroon is now the worst hit country in Central Africa. In a race to slow the spread of the virus, the government has restricted movement and banned all but essential businesses from opening. But the measures are forcing some people further into poverty and it's something former Barcelona football star, Samuel Eto'o is trying to address. Adesewa Josh has more. #CameroonCoronavirus #Poverty #SamuelEtoo
April 26, 2020
