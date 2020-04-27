POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Effects of the Coronavirus on Fashion Industry
Effects of the Coronavirus on Fashion Industry
A lot of us have spent the past month wearing nothing but our pyjamas during lockdowns around the world. On this homemade edition of Showcase, we are asking what that means for the fashion industry. Dana Thomas, Editor at Large for Vogue Business 00:34 Achim Berg, Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company 07:21 Marco Baldassari, Co-Founder and Men’s Designer of Eleventy​ 14:10 Nina Lorenzen, Co-founder of Fashion Changers 18:22 #Fashion #Coronavirus #Pandemic
April 27, 2020
