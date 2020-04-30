POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
COVID-19: A Warning From Nature?
25:35
World
COVID-19: A Warning From Nature?
The natural world seems to be flourishing ever since coronavirus lockdowns slowed human impact on the environment. Some researchers say decades of destroying wildlife habitats and changing the climate has made pandemics more likely. In our mistreatment of the planet, are we humans ultimately responsible for the pandemic? Guests: Inger Andersen Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme John Vidal Former Environment Editor for The Guardian
April 30, 2020
