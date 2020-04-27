Film festival goes online due to US lockdown | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The entertainment industry has been hit particularly hard by the outbreak. Film and television productions have been halted, and festivals from Cannes in France to South by Southwest in Texas, have had to reschedule. In New York, the Tribeca Film Festival was supposed to be taking place right now.. Jade Barker explains how it's still getting some of its films out into the world. #FilmFestival #USLockdown #TribecaFilmFestival
April 27, 2020
