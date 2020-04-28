BizTech Share

EU considers $407B bailout for travel, tourism industry | Money Talks

EU tourism ministers are considering a 407-billion- dollar bailout for Europe's travel and tourism industry. It's been devastated by lockdowns put in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus. And as Mobin Nasir reports, the bloc's members will also have to co-ordinate their response on re- opening businesses and borders while also trying to curtail the disease. For more on this, Jennifer Iduh joined us from Brussels. She's head of research and development at the European Travel Commission. #Travel #Tourism #Coronavirus