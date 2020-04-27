World Share

UK PM Boris Johnson returns to work after three weeks off

On British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's return spoke of his government's response to COVID-19. The official statistics compiled in the UK only show coronavirus deaths that have occurred in hospital. When others are included, such as those in care homes, the numbers suggest, per capita, the UK has one of the highest death rates in the world. As new infections fall here and across Europe, some countries are looking at how to gradually emerge from lockdowns. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.