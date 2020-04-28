BizTech Share

Turkey sends medical supplies to US to help fight COVID-19 | Money Talks

Turkey has delivered personal protection equipment to the United States, the country with the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world. The medical supplies include surgical masks, overalls and disinfectant. It comes on the request of its NATO ally earlier this month. Turkey is the world's third largest provider of medical aid. It has reported more than 110,000 cases of the COVID-19, but that has not stopped donations to many of its allies including the UK, Spain and Italy. #Turkey #Coronavirus #MedicalSupplies