07:25
BizTech
New Zealand re-opens parts of economy as outbreak slows | Money Talks
New Zealanders have queued for burgers, fries and takeaway coffee after the country began to ease some of its tough lockdown measures. The country has been praised for its early response to the coronavirus outbreak, as authorities embarked on a mission to eliminate the disease, not just contain it. And as Sibel Karkus reports, the lifting of some restrictions has come as a relief for many business owners, and is a major step towards economic recovery. For more, we spoke to economist Steve Keen in Trang, Thailand. #NewZealand #Coronavirus #Lockdown
April 28, 2020
