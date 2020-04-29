World Share

Pandemic Effect on Film Industry

The coronavirus has turned real life into a pandemic movie, but the movie industry itself is not immune to falling victim to the fallout. On this homemade edition of Showcase, we focus on the pandemic effect on the movie industry​.​ Scott Roxborough, European Bureau Chief at the Hollywood Reporter​ 00:34 Lisa Holdsworth, Chair of the Writers' Union​ 07:22 Verena von Stackelberg, Founder and Managing Director of Wolf Kino​ 13:42 Jason Gorber, Managing Editor of Thatshelf.com​ 19:27 #Coronavirus #FilmIndustry #Cinema