Iran reopens economy despite rising infections, death toll | Money Talks

Iran is one of the worst-affected countries by COVID-19, and there's no end in sight to the crisis. But the government has decided to let businesses reopen and get the economy back up and running again. President Hassan Rouhani's decision comes despite the death of 80 more people due to the disease. That brought the nation's death toll to nearly 6,000. The government has also reported more than a thousand new infections, pushing the total to 93,000. #coronavirus #Iran #WeakEconomy