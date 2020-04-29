BizTech Share

Deadly protests break out in Lebanon as pandemic deepens economic slump | Money Talks

Protests have broken out in the Lebanese city of Tripoli amid anger over the government's inability to solve a deepening financial crisis. Demonstrators have set fire to bank branches, and security forces shot a protester dead during a stand-off. Army reinforcements have been deployed to the streets of what is Lebanon's second biggest city, but also one of its poorest and most neglected. Reagan Des Vignes reports. Michael Arnold is from the TRT World Research Centre. He says the coronavirus lockdown has heightened tensions in Lebanon as the economic crisis has severely deepend since the protests broke out six months ago. #Lebanon #Coronavirus #Protest