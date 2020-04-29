POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Dairy deliveries make a comeback in UK as people stay home | Money Talks
02:29
BizTech
Dairy deliveries make a comeback in UK as people stay home | Money Talks
British farmers were worried they'd have to dump their milk after restaurants and cafes closed during the pandemic. But it looks like there'll be no crying over spilled milk after all, with their fresh sales rising almost 2 percent between January and March. Not only that, but milk delivery is making a return too. Natalie Powell reports from London. #Dairy #UKFarmers #LockdownMeasures
April 29, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?