UK aims to expand testing to 100,000 people a day
02:40
World
The UK is now including COVID-19 deaths outside hospitals in its daily update. On the first day of such numbers, the country has become the third worst affected in the world, in terms of fatalities. Elsewhere across Europe, there are conflicting medical opinions about whether young children can transfer the virus to others. Mehmet Solmaz reports. #ukcoronavirus #europecoronavirus #coronavirusineurope
April 29, 2020
