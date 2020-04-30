Fighting on Two Fronts | Coronavirus Editions - On The Map

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
As much of the world has shut down to combat the coronavirus pandemic, we look at conflict zones... where people are now fighting on two fronts. We got rare access to Northern Syria, where millions are cramped in squalid camps... and where COVID-19 is just another catastrophe waiting to happen. In Yemen, the health system has collapsed after 5 years of war. Clean hands and drinkable water are a privilege, and wearing a mask is a luxury. In Libya, virus or no virus, the civil war continues. Warring parties now seem to be exploiting the pandemic itself. Fighting on Two Fronts is part of our Documentary Series: On The Map - Coronavirus Editions. Watch other episodes here: http://trt.world/1wv4
April 30, 2020
