BizTech
Another 3.8M Americans file for unemployment benefits | Money Talks
Another 3.8 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week as coronavirus lockdowns dealt the world's largest economy a devastating blow. The latest job losses bring the six-week total to 30 million jobless claims. Lockdowns in the US went into effect just in the last two weeks of the first quarter, but they still caused GDP to shrink 4.8 per cent in the first three months of the year. It's the sharpest contraction since the Great Recession. #USjobs #Unemployment #Recession
April 30, 2020
