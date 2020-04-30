US drug performs well in test, builds hopes for COVID-19 treatment | Money Talks

BizTech Share

US drug performs well in test, builds hopes for COVID-19 treatment

The man who's become the trusted face of the US government's response to the coronavirus outbreak says an experimental drug has shown a positive effect in treating patients with COVID-19. A government-funded trial has shown Gilead Sciences' 'Remdesivir' could speed-up recovery among coronavirus patients. The Trump administration is supporting Gilead and other firms to expedite treatments and vaccines for the pandemic. And as Mobin Nasir reports, governments and companies around the world are doing the same. For more on this, Eric Feigl-Ding spoke to us from Washington. He's an epidemiologist and health economist at Harvard's Chan School of Public Health and a senior fellow at the Federation of American Scientists. #Vaccine #Coronavirus #Gilead