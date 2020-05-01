BizTech Share

Eurozone economy shrinks by record 3.8% in first quarter | Money Talks

Another 3.8 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week as coronavirus lockdowns dealt the world's largest economy a devastating blow. The latest job losses bring the six-week total to 30 million jobless claims. Lockdowns in the US went into effect just in the last two weeks of the first quarter, but they still caused GDP to shrink 4.8 percent in the first three months of the year. It's the sharpest contraction since the Great Recession. #Eurozone #Lockdown #EUeconomy