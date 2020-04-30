POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
PM Boris Johnson says UK is past the coronavirus peak
02:43
World
PM Boris Johnson says UK is past the coronavirus peak
The UK is still on course to suffer the highest coronavirus death toll in Europe - that’s despite the Prime Minister’s reassurance that the outbreak is now past its peak. Boris Johnson was making his first appearance at the government’s daily news conference since recovering from the virus. His words will do little to reassure critics who say the British government acted too late. There’s also grim news on the economic front, with news that Eurozone economies shrank at the sharpest pace on record in the first three months of 2020. Iolo Ap dafydd has this report. #ukcoronavirus #coronaviruseurope #ukpeak
April 30, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?