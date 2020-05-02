POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Online retailers, social media earnings surge in lockdown | Money Talks
08:27
BizTech
Online retailers, social media earnings surge in lockdown | Money Talks
First-quarter earnings for the world's largest technology companies are vindicating stock market bulls. They've been bidding up tech shares furiously for five weeks. Products sold by the biggest tech giants have stood up and in many cases thrived during coronavirus lockdowns. But some of the sector's major players are warning of a looming slowdown in earnings. Paolo Montecillo tells us why. For more, let's go to Maria Rua Aguete. She's the executive director of the technology consulting firm Omdia in London. #OnlineTraders #SocialMedia #Techgiants #Coronavirus
May 2, 2020
