POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
UK expects to achieve target of 100,000 tests a day
02:36
World
UK expects to achieve target of 100,000 tests a day
Across Europe, the Covid-19 crisis has meant an unusually quiet May Day. Normally there are marches and protests to mark International Labour Day - but now the streets are deserted. In the UK, the government announced it had finally reached its target to deliver 100,000 virus tests a day. But the news was tempered by a new survey revealing death rates are twice as high in deprived areas. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. #ukcoronavirus #coronavirusnews #coronaviruseurope
May 1, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?