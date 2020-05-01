World Share

UK expects to achieve target of 100,000 tests a day

Across Europe, the Covid-19 crisis has meant an unusually quiet May Day. Normally there are marches and protests to mark International Labour Day - but now the streets are deserted. In the UK, the government announced it had finally reached its target to deliver 100,000 virus tests a day. But the news was tempered by a new survey revealing death rates are twice as high in deprived areas. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. #ukcoronavirus #coronavirusnews #coronaviruseurope