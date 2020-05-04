POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
11 million Argentinians depend on food assistance
11 million Argentinians depend on food assistance
Argentina had been in a two-year recession and was on the verge of yet another default, even before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Eight million Argentinians previously depended on government assistance for food. Now that number has risen to 11 million, and the poverty rate is expected to increase to 45 percent. The public supports the government's lockdown, but it is taking a toll - especially on the poor. But as Monica Yanakiew reports, even in a district walled off from the rest of Buenos Aires, there is some hope.
May 4, 2020
