Over 4M Italians go back to work after 7 weeks of lockdown
The first country in the world to impose a nationwide lockdown is slowly emerging from seven weeks of restrictions. Almost four and half million Italians returned to work on Monday. Close to half a million people in the country have died of Covid-19, but with decreasing numbers of fatalities and infections, the government fears that without a lifting of restrictions, there may be no economy left for those who are healthy. Half the country’s workforce is on some form of state support, and during the rest of the year, the economy is expected to suffer its worst hit since the 1930s. Other European countries are experiencing exactly the same difficulties and dilemmas as Italy. Sarah Morice reports. #italylatest #italycoronavirus #italylockdown
May 4, 2020
