UK restaurant launches voucher system to keep sales ticking | Money Talks
02:23
BizTech
UK restaurant launches voucher system to keep sales ticking | Money Talks
As the UK waits for the government to announce its plan for relaxing the lockdown, it's expected that restaurants will be some of the last businesses to reopen. But with rent and other overheads still going out and nothing coming in, some are finding creative ways to keep things on the boil until they can open their doors once again. Natalie Powell reports. #UKrestaurants #vouchers #coronavirus
May 4, 2020
