Trump administration accuses Beijing of causing pandemic | Money Talks
07:25
BizTech
Trump administration accuses Beijing of causing pandemic | Money Talks
Tensions between the US and China are rising once again, over accusations that Beijing caused the coronavirus pandemic. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says there's 'enormous evidence' that the virus originated in a lab in the city of Wuhan.. and President Donald Trump is threatening to slap higher tariffs and other financial restrictions on the country. Mobin Nasir reports. For more, we spoke to Rifat Atun in London. He's a professor of global health systems at Harvard University. #USChinaTradeWar #coronavirus #MikePompeo
May 4, 2020
