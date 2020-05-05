POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
COVID-19 challenges lead to innovation around the world | Money Talks
BizTech
COVID-19 challenges lead to innovation around the world | Money Talks
From a lack of protective face masks to difficulties associated with social distancing, the coronavirus pandemic has presented the world with unique challenges. But some people have turned their frustration into innovation, hatching ideas to help us cope with the COVID-19 chaos. It's a timely reminder that necessity really is the mother of invention. Melinda Nucifora has more. #Covid19 #Innovation #facemasks
May 5, 2020
