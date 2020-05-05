POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Aviation one of worst hit industries by economic fallout
Aviation one of worst hit industries by economic fallout
The global pandemic has created havoc for many industries, mostly those which provide services to groups of people in restricted spaces. The entertainment industry’s cinemas and theatres are an example, or catering, with restaurants, cafes and bars closed all over the world. Aviation has also been badly hit. Commercial flights were shut down almost overnight, airlines are struggling to survive, thousands of workers are losing their jobs, and some governments are digging deep to keep the sector alive. But aviation may have been changed forever. Simon McGregor-Wood reports #aviation #aviationnews #aviationindustry
May 5, 2020
