LOCKDOWN RAMADAN: Faith in a time of crisis

Times like these may well test the faith of the strongest believers. For 1.8 billion Muslims this Holy Month of Ramadan is for reinforcing beliefs. So, how do you do that when one of the key components - coming together - is banned with the lockdowns? GUESTS Segment 1 Tabetha Bhatti Muslim Council of Britain​ Railla Razaq Ramadan Tent Project Segment 2 Shaykh Mohammed Aslam Islamic Scholar Carool Kersten Scholar of Islam, King's College London